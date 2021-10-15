UrduPoint.com

DC Inspects Online Digital 'girdawari' Process

Deputy Commissioner Fiyyaz Ahmed Mohal visited tehsil Chunian and inspected the cleanliness arrangements and the process of online digital periodical crop inspection (girdawari) there

He, along with the officers concerned, checked the process of periodical crop inspection (girdawari) through online digital app in Nowshera Mor Chunian, and checked all the details from the patwari concerned himself about crop inspection, crop purchase inspection, cultivation, account, khasra number (deed) and joint account and its girdawari and sole owner girdawai procedure, etc.

The DC said that online digital girdawari was a good initiative of the Punjab government and added that revenue officers should complete the process of online digital girdawari within stipulated time period.

Late, he visited Chunian city and inspected the cleanliness arrangements and directed the officers concerned to use all their energies for provision of basic amenities to people and no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.

