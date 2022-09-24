UrduPoint.com

DC Inspects Pace Of Work On Mamoond Sports Complex

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2022 | 06:40 PM

DC inspects pace of work on Mamoond Sports Complex

BAJAUR, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Fahad Wazir Saturday visited Malik Shah Sports Complex Mamoond and inspected ongoing developmental work.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Khar, Additional Assistant Commissioner Nawagai, Bilal Nasir and concerned officials.

He inspected various sections of the sports complex and inspected pace and quality of work.

He informed that leveling and grass plantation has been completed and remaining work would be finished very soon.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that government was working to improve sports facilities and related infrastructure.

He urged youngster to involve themselves in co-curricular activities and said that positive activities are vital to enhance capabilities of youngster and to impact their mental abilities.

