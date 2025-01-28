DC inspects park

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gujrat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk visited Ladies and Children Park, Fawara Chowk, and Jinnah Road to review cleanliness and beautification efforts.

Accompanied by Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Khaliq Dad Ghara, he inspected facilities and ongoing projects.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized improving cleanliness and speeding up beautification projects under Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's "Clean Punjab Vision."

He assured citizens of continued efforts to provide a clean and pleasant environment.