DC Inspects Parking Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

DC inspects parking arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi, Monday visited Markazi Imambargah ground and inspected parking arrangements for the participants of Muharram processions.

The DC was briefed that the district administration had finalized the arrangements of lights, cleanliness and security at New Goth, Luqman, Hydery Bazaar and other areas.

He directed the district government officials to ensure foolproof security for Muharram processions and also smooth flow of traffic on alternate routes.

More Stories From Pakistan

