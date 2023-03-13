UrduPoint.com

DC Inspects Performance Of Anti-polio Teams

March 13, 2023

DC inspects performance of anti-polio teams

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Shehzad Thaheem on Monday visited various areas of the city to inspect the performance of anti-polio teams.

The deputy commissioner met the anti-polio team members and children traveling with their parents who were vaccinated against polio.

He directed the polio workers to play their role to keep the children safe from the disease and added that no child should be left up to five years of age during the anti-polio campaign.

Officials of the revenue, health department and other concerned were present on the occasion.

