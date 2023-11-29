Open Menu

DC Inspects Performance Of Anti-polio Teams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali visited village Maharan to check anti-polio teams as over eight lakh kids were being administered drops across the district.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Zafar Abbas was also accompanying him on this occasion.

The deputy commissioner urged parents to vaccinate their children against the crippling disease.

He maintained that anti-polio teams were also being monitored.

CEO Health Dr Zafar also spoke and stated that the campaign would continue by the first of December. The anti-polio teams are paying door-to-door visits, he remarked. He further observed that a 100 per cent target would be achieved across the district.

