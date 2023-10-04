DC inspects performance of polio teams

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Wednesday visited various areas of the city to inspect the performance of polio teams.

He urged parents to vaccinate their children against polio.

He asked people to cooperate with the polio teams. He also directed Assistant Commissioners and field officers of the Health Department to monitor the performance of polio teams.

So far, more than 0.5 million children have been vaccinated in Bahawalpur.