DC inspects petrol pumps

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Imran Qureshi conducted a surprise inspection of various petrol pumps in the city on Monday.

He checked the measuring scales and quality of fuel among other matters.

He met the consumers and inquired about the supply of petrol at the rates, fixed by the government.

He said the government was utilising all resources to ensure provision of basic amenities to masses.

The DC warned that strict action would be taken if a complaint was received about any petrol pumps overcharging consumers. He directed the pump owners to ensure ample stock of petrol.