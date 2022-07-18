UrduPoint.com

DC Inspects Petrol Pumps

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2022 | 04:50 PM

DC inspects petrol pumps

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Imran Qureshi conducted a surprise inspection of various petrol pumps in the city on Monday.

He checked the measuring scales and quality of fuel among other matters.

He met the consumers and inquired about the supply of petrol at the rates, fixed by the government.

He said the government was utilising all resources to ensure provision of basic amenities to masses.

The DC warned that strict action would be taken if a complaint was received about any petrol pumps overcharging consumers. He directed the pump owners to ensure ample stock of petrol.

Related Topics

Petrol Sargodha All Government

Recent Stories

Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all po ..

Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all political parties

1 hour ago
 Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

1 hour ago
 PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present ..

PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present political situation

2 hours ago
 "We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudh ..

"We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

2 hours ago
 US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interb ..

US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interbank

4 hours ago
 Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by- ..

Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by-elections: Nawaz Sharif

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.