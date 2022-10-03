DC inspects petrol pumps

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh conducted surprise inspection of various petrol pumps in the city on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh conducted surprise inspection of various petrol pumps in the city on Monday.

He checked the measuring scales and quality of fuel among other matters.

He met the consumers and inquired about the supply of petrol at the rates, fixed by the government.

The DC warned that strict action would be taken if a complaint was received about any petrol pump regarding overcharging. He directed the pump owners to ensure ample stock of petrol.

The DC also checked the quality and prices of items at tuck shops located in the limits of petrol pumps and directed the owners to refrain from overcharging.