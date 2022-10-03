UrduPoint.com

DC Inspects Petrol Pumps

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2022 | 08:58 PM

DC inspects petrol pumps

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh conducted surprise inspection of various petrol pumps in the city on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh conducted surprise inspection of various petrol pumps in the city on Monday.

He checked the measuring scales and quality of fuel among other matters.

He met the consumers and inquired about the supply of petrol at the rates, fixed by the government.

The DC warned that strict action would be taken if a complaint was received about any petrol pump regarding overcharging. He directed the pump owners to ensure ample stock of petrol.

The DC also checked the quality and prices of items at tuck shops located in the limits of petrol pumps and directed the owners to refrain from overcharging.

Related Topics

Petrol From Government

Recent Stories

Republican Party Favorable Rating Increases to 44% ..

Republican Party Favorable Rating Increases to 44% Month Before Midterm Election ..

2 minutes ago
 NCM Chairman pays homage Data Darbar, Gurdwara Dar ..

NCM Chairman pays homage Data Darbar, Gurdwara Darbar

2 minutes ago
 Italians Set to Protest Soaring Energy Prices Acro ..

Italians Set to Protest Soaring Energy Prices Across Country - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Federal Govt moves Supreme Court for cancellation ..

Federal Govt moves Supreme Court for cancellation of Shahbaz Gill's bail

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court directs IGP to submit report ..

Islamabad High Court directs IGP to submit report regarding citizen's disappeara ..

9 minutes ago
 British politician, Lord Wajid call on NA Speaker

British politician, Lord Wajid call on NA Speaker

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.