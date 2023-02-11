DC inspects petrol pumps

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan on Saturday visited various petrol pumps on Wazirabad Road and reviewed the implementation and availability of petrol prices.

DO Industries Rashida Batool was also present on the occasion.

On the direction of Commissioner Gujranwala Division, the DC checked the record of petrol supply, sale and current stock at the petrol pumps of various companies.

He inquired about the availability of petrol, implementation of fixed prices from citizens coming to petrol pumps.

The Deputy Commissioner said the district administration was monitoring the supply and demand of petrol, and any kind of hoarding and illegal profiteering would not be tolerated.

He said that directions had been issued to take legal action against the guilty petrolpump owners on complaints of selling petroleum products in black or at high prices.