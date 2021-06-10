DC inspects polio campaign at Anarkali

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muddasir Riaz Malik Thursday visited Anarkali to monitor the 5-day anti-polio campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muddasir Riaz Malik Thursday visited Anarkali to monitor the 5-day anti-polio campaign.

The DC was briefed during the inspection that the officials of Health Department were going door to door to administer polio drops to children upt o 5 years of age.

The DC Lahore said that about 1.5 million children under the age of five have been vaccinated in the last three days of the polio campaign, adding that some 1.8 million children would be administered the vaccine in provincial capital during the 5-day drive.