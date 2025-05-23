DC inspects polio campaign readiness, urges full public cooperation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram here on Friday conducted a detailed review of preparations for the upcoming polio eradication campaign, emphasizing the importance of flawless execution and community cooperation.

During the inspection, the DC evaluated micro plans, team deployment strategies, security arrangements, and field activities.

He personally visited streets alongside polio teams to observe on-ground implementation and assess the teams' performance.

While engaging with field staff, Akram praised their efforts and encouraged them to continue working with dedication, energy, and a strong sense of responsibility to ensure no child is left unvaccinated.

He stressed the importance of meticulous supervision and instructed officials to ensure complete area coverage in accordance with the micro plans.

“Polio eradication is a national responsibility, and any form of negligence will not be tolerated,” he stated.

He concluded the visit by appealing to the public to vaccinate their children and support the campaign teams, underlining that collective action is crucial to eliminating this dangerous disease once and for all.

APP/ar-adi