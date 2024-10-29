DC inspects polio drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir inspected the ongoing polio drive by visiting door to door in various areas on Tuesday.

He went to islam Nagar dispensary and checked the record of vaccinated children.

He appealed to the parents present on the spot to motivate their neighborhood for vaccination of children less than five years of age.

Separately, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Asfandyar briefed a meeting held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner regarding targets of the drive.

He said that 339,975 children were administered anti-polio drops on the first day of the drive which started on Monday. DHO, ACs, DDHOs, Ulema, Unicef and WHO representatives were also present in the meeting.