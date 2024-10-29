Open Menu

DC Inspects Polio Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 06:00 PM

DC inspects polio drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir inspected the ongoing polio drive by visiting door to door in various areas on Tuesday.

He went to islam Nagar dispensary and checked the record of vaccinated children.

He appealed to the parents present on the spot to motivate their neighborhood for vaccination of children less than five years of age.

Separately, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Asfandyar briefed a meeting held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner regarding targets of the drive.

He said that 339,975 children were administered anti-polio drops on the first day of the drive which started on Monday. DHO, ACs, DDHOs, Ulema, Unicef and WHO representatives were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Polio Nasir

Recent Stories

Bill to increase number of SC judges to be present ..

Bill to increase number of SC judges to be presented in NA on Friday

50 minutes ago
 Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

3 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custod ..

Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..

3 hours ago
 Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

5 hours ago
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split wit ..

'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika

6 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

6 hours ago
 Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from ..

Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

9 hours ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

18 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan