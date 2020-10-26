UrduPoint.com
DC Inspects Polio Vaccination Campaign

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed Lashari inspected the polio vaccination campaign in Sialkot Working Boundary villages including Dalowali and Kaman-wala and reviewed arrangements of the five-day drive, launched in the district on Monday.

The DC said that every children under five years of age would be given the anti-polio vaccine during the ongoing campaign in the district.

He stressed the need for active public role in polio eradication, saying that it was the prime national obligation of everyone to come forward and play a role to end the crippling disease in the country.

Chief Executive Officer Sialkot District Health Authority Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry was also present.

