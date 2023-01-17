DC inspects polio vaccination in areas of Nawabshah

In order to evaluate the performance and to watch the ongoing National Anti-Polio Campaign in the district, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon visited different areas of the district

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :In order to evaluate the performance and to watch the ongoing National Anti-Polio Campaign in the district, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon visited different areas of the district.

The DC instructed teams posted at different transit points for performing their duty with dedication and honestly while vaccinating children up to the age of five years. The DC said that police help be sought for stopping commuting vehicles and children be administered polio drops at all costs.

The DC said that he would view the performance of polio teams and the campaign on a daily basis. He appealed parents to cooperate with the polio teams during the anti-Polio campaign and get their children vaccinated so that Polio menace could be eliminated from the country.

On the occasion, the DC administered polio drops to children and marked their fingers. District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali and other officials were present on the occasion. On the other hand, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, the District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils and other revenue officials arealso touring their respective areas to watch the polio campaign in order to make it successful and vaccination targets achieved.