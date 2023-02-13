DC inspects polio workers' performance in walled city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider on Monday visited various areas of walled city and inspected anti-polio activities on the first day of week-long polio vaccination drive commenced on Monday in the provincial capital.

During the inspection, she checked tele sheets, micro plan and fingerprints of children and talked with parents and elders of the area.

The DC also reviewed the attendance of staff and related activities besides checking polio activities in the field and evaluated the performance of teams. She directed the field workers to utilize all available resources to achieve the target, adding that those children who were left today should be given priority next day so that they could be administered anti-polio drops.

The deputy commissioner asked the parents to fulfill their responsibility by allowing health workers for administering polio vaccine to children for their healthy life and making Pakistan a polio-free country.

She said that during the week-long drive, a target of polio vaccination to 2.1 million children under five years of age would be achieved in the city.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf monitored anti-polio drive activities at Union Council 127, while AC Cant Muhammad Murtaza visited Walton Road to inspect polio workers performance.

Similarly, AC Raiwind Khuram Hameed visited UC-149 and monitored anti-polio drivein the area.