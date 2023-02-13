UrduPoint.com

DC Inspects Polio Workers' Performance In Walled City

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 05:10 PM

DC inspects polio workers' performance in walled city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider on Monday visited various areas of walled city and inspected anti-polio activities on the first day of week-long polio vaccination drive commenced on Monday in the provincial capital.

During the inspection, she checked tele sheets, micro plan and fingerprints of children and talked with parents and elders of the area.

The DC also reviewed the attendance of staff and related activities besides checking polio activities in the field and evaluated the performance of teams. She directed the field workers to utilize all available resources to achieve the target, adding that those children who were left today should be given priority next day so that they could be administered anti-polio drops.

The deputy commissioner asked the parents to fulfill their responsibility by allowing health workers for administering polio vaccine to children for their healthy life and making Pakistan a polio-free country.

She said that during the week-long drive, a target of polio vaccination to 2.1 million children under five years of age would be achieved in the city.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf monitored anti-polio drive activities at Union Council 127, while AC Cant Muhammad Murtaza visited Walton Road to inspect polio workers performance.

Similarly, AC Raiwind Khuram Hameed visited UC-149 and monitored anti-polio drivein the area.

Related Topics

Pakistan Raiwind Polio Road All Telecard Limited Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police launches new recording studio to ..

Abu Dhabi Police launches new recording studio to diversify communication with c ..

11 minutes ago
 MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilater ..

MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilateral cooperation with France, In ..

1 hour ago
 Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ symbolises UAE& ..

Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ symbolises UAE&#039;s rich legacy of humanity ..

1 hour ago
 Empower announces revenues of AED2.8 billion in 20 ..

Empower announces revenues of AED2.8 billion in 2022

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan's antics, somersaults continue to disap ..

Imran Khan's antics, somersaults continue to disappoint nation: PM

2 hours ago
 PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.