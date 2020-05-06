DC inspects precautionary measures at small industries, Mandian

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah on Wednesday visited small industries Mandian to take stock of precautionary measures against spread of coronavirus

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah on Wednesday visited small industries Mandian to take stock of precautionary measures against spread of coronavirus.

During the visit, the DC directed owners of the industrial units to strictly implementing safety measures for protection of labourers against coronavirus as per prescribed SOPs.

He said that workforces of those factories should use masks, sanitizers besides observing social distancing to curb spread of the contagion.

The DC also took round of construction work on Bridge at Fuwara Chowk and directed the contractors for completing the project at the earliest.

Later, deputy commissioner visited vegetable and fruit markets following receiving public complaints about overcharging by shopkeepers.

During the visit, he warned shopkeepers of strict against for overcharging customers, saying the masses should get commodities at officially prescribed rates. Assistant Commissioner Dr Mujatab Burwana and President Small Industries Iftikhar Ahmed were also president on the occasion.