UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Inspects Precautionary Measures At Small Industries, Mandian

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:00 PM

DC inspects precautionary measures at small industries, Mandian

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah on Wednesday visited small industries Mandian to take stock of precautionary measures against spread of coronavirus

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah on Wednesday visited small industries Mandian to take stock of precautionary measures against spread of coronavirus.

During the visit, the DC directed owners of the industrial units to strictly implementing safety measures for protection of labourers against coronavirus as per prescribed SOPs.

He said that workforces of those factories should use masks, sanitizers besides observing social distancing to curb spread of the contagion.

The DC also took round of construction work on Bridge at Fuwara Chowk and directed the contractors for completing the project at the earliest.

Later, deputy commissioner visited vegetable and fruit markets following receiving public complaints about overcharging by shopkeepers.

During the visit, he warned shopkeepers of strict against for overcharging customers, saying the masses should get commodities at officially prescribed rates. Assistant Commissioner Dr Mujatab Burwana and President Small Industries Iftikhar Ahmed were also president on the occasion.

Related Topics

Visit Iftikhar Ahmed Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Civil defence teams in Sharjah deal with fire in r ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Investments sustainable initiatives foster c ..

21 minutes ago

Khanpur police arrests hundreds of youth for swimm ..

8 minutes ago

Oil Demand Bounces Back Slightly From April's Low ..

8 minutes ago

291 positive COVID-19 patients admitted in quarant ..

8 minutes ago

Turkey to resume football league on June 12: feder ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.