DC Inspects Prices Of Commodities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2022 | 03:23 PM

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chatha reviewed the prices and quality of essential commodities including flour and sugar during a inspection at a departmental store at MAO Collage Chowk, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chatha reviewed the prices and quality of essential commodities including flour and sugar during a inspection at a departmental store at MAO Collage Chowk, here on Friday.

He also reviewed the implementation of government rates and checked rate list at main counter. Sugar was being sold at Rs 90 per kg. He directed the store management to maintain DC counter properly to facilitate the people and ensure the sale of essential commodities at government announced rates.

The DC directed all Assistant Commissioners and price Control Magistrates to go out in the field and monitor the prices of edibles.

He directed to take strict action against profiteering and overcharging.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed arrested a shopkeeper for overcharging at Samnabad area and imposed Rs 30,000 fine on fruits and vegetables shops in the area for profiteering.

AC Model Town Zeeshan Nadeem arrested five shop owners for having building materials layingon the road side at Faisal Town which causing encouragements.

