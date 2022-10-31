DC inspects prices of commodities at Shadman market

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited the fruit & vegetable market Sadman here on Monday and inspected the quality, availability and prices of commodities.

He witnessed the bidding process and said that bidding process of fruits and vegetables in the vegetable markets was being monitored regularly so that prices could be kept stable.

He reviewed the bids for tomatoes, lemons, garlic, onions, green chilli, apples, bananas and other commodities and directed the officials of market committee to continue monitoring of bidding process so that price of items could not witness any unnecessary increase.

Rate list should be issued immediately after bidding process, he added.

The DC also directed the assistant commissioners to visit the vegetable market in the provincial capital regularly.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sonia Sadaf, AC Raiwind Hamid Rasheedconducted price inspections in their jurisdiction on the DC's direction and imposed fines onthe violators.