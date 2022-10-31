UrduPoint.com

DC Inspects Prices Of Commodities At Shadman Market

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2022 | 06:20 PM

DC inspects prices of commodities at Shadman market

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited the fruit & vegetable market Sadman here on Monday and inspected the quality, availability and prices of commodities.

He witnessed the bidding process and said that bidding process of fruits and vegetables in the vegetable markets was being monitored regularly so that prices could be kept stable.

He reviewed the bids for tomatoes, lemons, garlic, onions, green chilli, apples, bananas and other commodities and directed the officials of market committee to continue monitoring of bidding process so that price of items could not witness any unnecessary increase.

Rate list should be issued immediately after bidding process, he added.

The DC also directed the assistant commissioners to visit the vegetable market in the provincial capital regularly.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sonia Sadaf, AC Raiwind Hamid Rasheedconducted price inspections in their jurisdiction on the DC's direction and imposed fines onthe violators.

Related Topics

Raiwind Visit Price Muhammad Ali Market Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Punjab govt forms fact-finding committee to probe ..

Punjab govt forms fact-finding committee to probe journalist's death

27 minutes ago
 Janhavi Kapoor says she decides to quit acting

Janhavi Kapoor says she decides to quit acting

48 minutes ago
 UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medi ..

UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medical colleges from next session

1 hour ago
 PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his e ..

PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election as President of Brazil

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 r ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs

4 hours ago
 Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," say ..

Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," says Imran Khan as his long march ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.