DC inspects prices of edible items

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration on Sunday continued monitoring of edible items' prices in the district.

In this connection, Deputy Commission Imran Qureshi visited fruit and vegetable market and other bazaars and checked prices of edible items.

During his visit to Satellite town, Tahli Chowk and Gol Chowk, he checked the rate lists and reviewed the quality of eatables. The DC also met locals who were present in bazaars.

While visiting cattle market, the DC directed health officials to complete cattle vaccination process as early as possible. He also met some traders of the city and asked them to sell edible items on control rates. He further said that profiteering and hoarding will not be tolerated.