DC inspects prices of essential commodities at markets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joiya here on Sunday inspected various shops and markets in the city to review the performance of price control magistrates.

He inspected various vegetable & fruit shops, grocery stores and malls located in the inside city, University Road and 49-NB.

He checked the quality of essential commodities and urged the shopkeepers to ensure strict implementation of government fixed rates and display price list at conspicuous places.

Asghar Joiya directed the price control magistrates to visit daily in bazaars and markets to checked the prices of essential commodities and take strict action against profiteers and hoarders.

He further said that ensuring availability of quality food items at fixed prices to consumers was the Primary responsibility of government and no negligence would be tolerated in thisregard.

Later, he also inspected corona related SOPs at business centers.