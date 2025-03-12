DC inspects prices, quality of commodities at Rehri Bazaar

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk visited Rehri Bazaar at Service Mor to inspect the prices and quality of essential commodities, including fruits and vegetables.

The deputy commissioner checked various stalls to ensure the availability of official price lists, the quality of goods, and public facilities.

He interacted with shoppers to obtain feedback on pricing and market conditions.

He directed price control magistrates to intensify market inspections and take action against violators. From March 1 to 12, a total of 18,928 inspections were conducted across the district, resulting in 66 FIRs, 45 arrests, and fines amounting to Rs 2.219 million for price violations.

The deputy commissioner reiterated that hoarding and overpricing would not be tolerated, emphasizing that all necessary measures were being taken to ensure the availability of quality goods at government-approved rates.