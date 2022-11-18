DC inspects prices, quality of food items in Sasta Bazar

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Furqan Ashraf on Friday visited Sasta Bazar Kohat and inspected prices and quality of edible items.

He visited various sections of sasta bazaar to inspect quality and prices of edibles and listened to the problems of consumers.

He also directed to follow government approved price list and ensure quality of items being sold in the bazaar.

Later, he visited ongoing constructions schemes initiated by Town Municipal Administration and warned strict actions against those found guilty of ignoring their responsibilities.

He also urged people to inform authorities about any irregularity in ongoing developmental projects.