UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Inspects Primary Health Centre Ahmedabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 05:30 PM

DC inspects primary health centre Ahmedabad

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Masood Noman Thursday inspected Primary Health Centre, Ahmedabad, Chiniot and noted the medical services being provided to patients there.

He also checked the cleanliness conditions and attendance of doctors and staff.

The DC inspected the records of the emergency ward, checked the availability of medicines in the medicine store and the record medicines provided to patients. He urged health department staff at the centre to ensure strict compliance of Corona SOPs.

Related Topics

Ahmedabad Chiniot

Recent Stories

SBP says economic recovery, industrial activity in ..

15 minutes ago

55,135 hoax calls received at 15 last month

16 minutes ago

Yellen calls for standardized measurements on gree ..

16 minutes ago

Russian Government Doing Everything Possible to Su ..

16 minutes ago

Kazakhstan Ambassador stresses depth of historical ..

36 minutes ago

PR police spurs into action over SOPs violation

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.