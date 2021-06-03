DC inspects primary health centre Ahmedabad

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Masood Noman Thursday inspected Primary Health Centre, Ahmedabad, Chiniot and noted the medical services being provided to patients there.

He also checked the cleanliness conditions and attendance of doctors and staff.

The DC inspected the records of the emergency ward, checked the availability of medicines in the medicine store and the record medicines provided to patients. He urged health department staff at the centre to ensure strict compliance of Corona SOPs.