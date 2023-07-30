DC inspects procession routes on 11th Muharram-ul-Haram

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, along with District Police Officer (DPO) Farhan Khan, paid a visit on Sunday to Sherkot and Ustrazai in observance of 11th Muharram Al Haram.

The purpose of the visit was to assess the preparations and arrangements for the processions on this significant occasion.

During the visit, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir emphasized the importance of vigilance and attentiveness among all on-duty officials.

He urged them to remain fully alert and closely monitor the movements of all individuals in the area.

The collective effort aims to safeguard the safety and well-being of the community during the solemn commemoration.