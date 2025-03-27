DC Inspects Progress Of Suthra Punjab Program
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq visited the Ring Road and adjacent areas of Bahawalpur city to review the cleanliness situation in connection with the Chief Minister of Punjab's 'Suthra Punjab' program (Clean Punjab program).
He inspected the cleanliness arrangements during visits to Bindra Pulli, Baqirpur, Jafri Town, Sadaat Colony, Javed Colony, Basti Hajian, Saddar Pulli, Kali Pulli, and Faisal Colony. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Chief Executive Officer BWMC (Bahawalpur Waste Management Company), and other officers accompanied him on this occasion. Upon the request of residents of the streets and neighborhoods adjacent to Ring Road, the Deputy Commissioner directed that the availability of garbage bins be ensured in the surrounding areas and that animal waste heaps be disposed of immediately.
Later, during a visit to the Main Vegetable Market, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq sought details regarding the sanitary workers and machinery deployed for cleaning services. He said that the transfer of vegetable and fruit waste accumulated in the vegetable market should be expedited on a daily basis, and the cleaning staff should be kept active to provide a clean environment to consumers who come to the vegetable market for shopping.
