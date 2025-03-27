Open Menu

DC Inspects Progress Of Suthra Punjab Program

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM

DC inspects progress of Suthra Punjab program

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq visited the Ring Road and adjacent areas of Bahawalpur city to review the cleanliness situation in connection with the Chief Minister of Punjab's 'Suthra Punjab' program (Clean Punjab program).

He inspected the cleanliness arrangements during visits to Bindra Pulli, Baqirpur, Jafri Town, Sadaat Colony, Javed Colony, Basti Hajian, Saddar Pulli, Kali Pulli, and Faisal Colony. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Chief Executive Officer BWMC (Bahawalpur Waste Management Company), and other officers accompanied him on this occasion. Upon the request of residents of the streets and neighborhoods adjacent to Ring Road, the Deputy Commissioner directed that the availability of garbage bins be ensured in the surrounding areas and that animal waste heaps be disposed of immediately.

Later, during a visit to the Main Vegetable Market, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq sought details regarding the sanitary workers and machinery deployed for cleaning services. He said that the transfer of vegetable and fruit waste accumulated in the vegetable market should be expedited on a daily basis, and the cleaning staff should be kept active to provide a clean environment to consumers who come to the vegetable market for shopping.

Recent Stories

MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices ..

MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February

10 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

10 minutes ago
 Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

10 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award

10 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Sa ..

Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi

11 minutes ago
 Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage termin ..

AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port

2 hours ago
 AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Father ..

AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 res ..

Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Fat ..

2 hours ago
 Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million in ..

Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t

2 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathe ..

Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tec ..

Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tech innovations

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan