DC Inspects Proposed Land For New Slaughter House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

DC inspects proposed land for new slaughter house

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Wednesday visited the proposed land for construction of new slaughter house.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sonia Sadaf briefed the deputy commissioner about the land and construction project.

The DC said the project should be started as soon as possible and the slaughter house should be built on modern lines.

Meanwhile, the DC reviewed the ongoing process of desilting in Nallah Bheed and directed theauthorities to expedite the work.

Later, the deputy commissioner also reviewed the construction project of Saidpur Road.

More Stories From Pakistan

