DC inspects provision of facilities at Timergara Jail

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :District government emphasized on provision of health services living conditions of the prisoners, general hygiene condition and other welfare facilities for prisoners.

Chairing a district oversight committee meeting at District Jail Timergara, District Magistrate Dir Lower Capt Rtd Aun Haider Gondal asked for focusing on education, rehabilitation, welfare and other related issues faced by the prisoners in District Jail Timergara.

The meeting was also attended by the Superintendent District Jail Timergara, DHO, DEOs (M/F), District Officer Social Welfare, Representative of Police Department, President District Bar Room, Akbar Khan Lala, social workers, Malak Ulfat Hayat and Malak Muhammad Ayub.

Following the directives, Deputy Commissioner inspected the District Jail and checked the availability of medicines and other facilities.

The Deputy Commissioner issued necessary directions to the stakeholders for compliance.

He paid visits to various units of district jail and met with the inmates. The Deputy Commissioner issued necessary directives on the issues highlighted by the inmates. During inspection of food sections he also checked the standard of the food.