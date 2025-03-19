DC inspects public facilitation counters

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk inspected public facilitation counters at the DC Complex, emphasizing the importance of providing citizens with guidance on various government initiatives.

The facilitation counters inform citizens about public welfare programs, including Apni Chhat Apna Ghar, the Solar Program, Nighaban Package, Ramzan Facilitation, Maryam Ki Dastak Easy business, Kisan Card, Minority Card, and Livestock Card. These initiatives, launched under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, aim to provide financial and social assistance. DC Virk stated that the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar program offers interest-free loans of up to Rs.

1.5 million for house construction, repayable over seven years.

The Punjab government will cover all service charges to ease the financial burden on citizens. He further highlighted that the Kisan Card provides farmers with financial aid and subsidies to boost agricultural productivity, while the Himat Card supports low-income citizens. Help desks have also been set up at tehsil offices to facilitate the public. The deputy commissioner directed staff at these counters to ensure citizens receive comprehensive guidance and prompt resolution of their concerns.