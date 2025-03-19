DC Inspects Public Facilitation Counters
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 07:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk inspected public facilitation counters at the DC Complex, emphasizing the importance of providing citizens with guidance on various government initiatives.
The facilitation counters inform citizens about public welfare programs, including Apni Chhat Apna Ghar, the Solar Program, Nighaban Package, Ramzan Facilitation, Maryam Ki Dastak Easy business, Kisan Card, Minority Card, and Livestock Card. These initiatives, launched under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, aim to provide financial and social assistance. DC Virk stated that the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar program offers interest-free loans of up to Rs.
1.5 million for house construction, repayable over seven years.
The Punjab government will cover all service charges to ease the financial burden on citizens. He further highlighted that the Kisan Card provides farmers with financial aid and subsidies to boost agricultural productivity, while the Himat Card supports low-income citizens. Help desks have also been set up at tehsil offices to facilitate the public. The deputy commissioner directed staff at these counters to ensure citizens receive comprehensive guidance and prompt resolution of their concerns.
Recent Stories
Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision will yield long- ..
Mishal Yousafzai’s case: IHC judge expresses concerns over judiciary’s indep ..
Jemima Goldsmith expresses solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza
Family of late Obaid Al Heloo contributes AED 10 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
Itel Launches Power 70 in Pakistan: Say Goodbye to Battery Anxiety—Sukoon Hai ..
Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
Rankings rise for Black Caps after strong start to Pakistan series
MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for recovery
Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on counter-terrorism strategy
SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate busin ..
FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on importance of Corporate Tax regist ..
EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision will yield long-term results. Khawaj ..5 minutes ago
-
DC inspects public facilitation counters6 minutes ago
-
FDA ‘One Window Counter’ progress reviewed6 minutes ago
-
Tilapia fish seed released into ponds to enjoy feast on degnue larvae6 minutes ago
-
Woman shot dead over domestic dispute6 minutes ago
-
Mishal Yousafzai’s case: IHC judge expresses concerns over judiciary’s independence9 minutes ago
-
Effective IT utilization crucial for enhanced efficiency: MD NPF Rizvi16 minutes ago
-
President reaffirms commitment to defeat terrorism, ensure sustainable peace, development in Balochi ..16 minutes ago
-
Azeem's artwork exhibited at PAC26 minutes ago
-
Quality of policing improved by organizing open courts; RPO26 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three drug peddlers, recover liquor, arijuana26 minutes ago
-
Boy killed in truck collision near Phuleli canal26 minutes ago