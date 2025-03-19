Open Menu

DC Inspects Public Facilitation Counters

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 07:50 PM

DC inspects public facilitation counters

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk inspected public facilitation counters at the DC Complex, emphasizing the importance of providing citizens with guidance on various government initiatives.

The facilitation counters inform citizens about public welfare programs, including Apni Chhat Apna Ghar, the Solar Program, Nighaban Package, Ramzan Facilitation, Maryam Ki Dastak Easy business, Kisan Card, Minority Card, and Livestock Card. These initiatives, launched under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, aim to provide financial and social assistance. DC Virk stated that the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar program offers interest-free loans of up to Rs.

1.5 million for house construction, repayable over seven years.

The Punjab government will cover all service charges to ease the financial burden on citizens. He further highlighted that the Kisan Card provides farmers with financial aid and subsidies to boost agricultural productivity, while the Himat Card supports low-income citizens. Help desks have also been set up at tehsil offices to facilitate the public. The deputy commissioner directed staff at these counters to ensure citizens receive comprehensive guidance and prompt resolution of their concerns.

Recent Stories

Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Decla ..

Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision will yield long- ..

5 minutes ago
 Mishal Yousafzai’s case: IHC judge expresses con ..

Mishal Yousafzai’s case: IHC judge expresses concerns over judiciary’s indep ..

9 minutes ago
 Jemima Goldsmith expresses solidarity with Palesti ..

Jemima Goldsmith expresses solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza

17 minutes ago
 Family of late Obaid Al Heloo contributes AED 10 m ..

Family of late Obaid Al Heloo contributes AED 10 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..

26 minutes ago
 itel Launches Power 70 in Pakistan: Say Goodbye to ..

Itel Launches Power 70 in Pakistan: Say Goodbye to Battery Anxiety—Sukoon Hai ..

40 minutes ago
 Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Op ..

Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

2 hours ago
Rankings rise for Black Caps after strong start to ..

Rankings rise for Black Caps after strong start to Pakistan series

2 hours ago
 MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for rec ..

MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for recovery

2 hours ago
 Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on count ..

Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on counter-terrorism strategy

2 hours ago
 SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to driv ..

SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate busin ..

3 hours ago
 FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on impo ..

FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on importance of Corporate Tax regist ..

3 hours ago
 EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry

EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan