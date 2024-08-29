DC inspects pumping stations across city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Zain ul Abideen Memon, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saud Baloch visited various important pumping stations across the city. The stations inspected included those on Thandi Sarak, Saddar, GOR Colony, Latifabad LD-1, LD-2, LD-4 and Latifabad Unit 2.

Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned staff to ensure effective drainage of rainwater from main roads and streets to maintain traffic flow and prevent inconvenience to citizens.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Hatif Sial, along with the Mukhtiarkar and relevant field staff, toured various areas in the taluka to assess the situation caused by the prolonged rain. He issued directives to ensure the prompt drainage of rainwater.