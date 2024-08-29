Open Menu

DC Inspects Pumping Stations Across City

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 11:40 AM

DC inspects pumping stations across city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Zain ul Abideen Memon, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saud Baloch visited various important pumping stations across the city. The stations inspected included those on Thandi Sarak, Saddar, GOR Colony, Latifabad LD-1, LD-2, LD-4 and Latifabad Unit 2.

Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned staff to ensure effective drainage of rainwater from main roads and streets to maintain traffic flow and prevent inconvenience to citizens.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Hatif Sial, along with the Mukhtiarkar and relevant field staff, toured various areas in the taluka to assess the situation caused by the prolonged rain. He issued directives to ensure the prompt drainage of rainwater.

Related Topics

Traffic Saddar Qasimabad Saud From

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

48 minutes ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

1 hour ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

2 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

2 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

2 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

4 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

5 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

6 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

7 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

7 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

7 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan