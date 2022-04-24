DC inspects quality, availability of commodities at Ramzan bazaars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha on Sunday visited Ramzan Bazaars at Township and Johar Town and inspected the arrangements and quality of fruits, vegetables on others items.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shahid Khathia, AC Raiwind Hamid Rashid, AC Model Town Sonia Sadaf, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Executive Officer, officials of market committee, and other relevant staff were present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected food stalls, flour, sugar, chicken, and agriculture fair price shops in Ramazan Bazaar. He said that food items would be sold at low rates in Ramazan Bazaar. He added that food items had been subsidized at fixed rates by the government in Ramazan bazaars. He said that price control magistrates should work actively throughout the district.

The deputy commissioner said that a 10-kg bag of flour was available at subsidised rate of Rs 400. He added that subsidy was being given at the rate of Rs 12 per kg on chicken and Rs 6 per dozen on eggs in Ramazan Bazaar. He said that 13 items including apples, bananas, dates, lemons, okra, pumpkins, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, garlic, lentils, and gram flour had been subsidized in the agriculture Fair Price Shop to provide relief to people.

He maintained that prices of food items should be displayed properly and cleanliness arrangements should be made properly in Ramzan Bazaars.

Umar Chattha directed the incharge of Ramzan Bazaar and other staff members staffto perform their duties properly.