DC Inspects Quality Of Development Schemes

Sun 21st November 2021 | 10:40 PM

DC inspects quality of development schemes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad here on Sunday visited various areas of the city and inspected quality of development schemes there.

He went to National Colony and checked road repairing process.

He also checked quality of material used for establishment of government girls' Primary school near Sandal College, repair and construction of Jhang Road and Sitiana Road as well.

He directed the officers of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), Schools education Department, Communication & Work Department and Local Government & Community Development Department to monitor the development schemes regularly for ensuring their durability.

He also directed to complete all ongoing projects in time so that people could be provided relief as soon as possible.

