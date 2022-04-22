DC inspects quality of fruits, vegetables at Ramazan Bazaar

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chathha Friday visited Ramazan bazaar at Mian Plaza Johar Town to inspect arrangements and quality of fruits, vegetables and other items there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chathha Friday visited Ramazan bazaar at Mian Plaza Johar Town to inspect arrangements and quality of fruits, vegetables and other items there.

Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Hamid Rashid, officials of market committee, and other relevant staff were also present.

The DC inspected food stalls, flour, sugar, chicken, and agriculture fair price shops at the special bazaar. He said that food items would be sold at low rates in Ramazan bazaar. He said that price control magistrates should work actively throughout the district.

The deputy commissioner said that 13 items including apples, bananas, dates, lemons, okra, pumpkins, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, garlic, lentils, and gram flour have been subsidised at the agriculture fair price shop. He said that the prices of food items should be displayed properly and cleanliness arrangements should be made properly in Ramazan bazaars.

Umar Chattha directed the in-charge of Ramazan bazaar and other staff members to perform their duties efficiently.