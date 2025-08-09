Open Menu

DC Inspects Rainwater Drainage Operations At Chowburji

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza inspected drainage operations at Chowburji and reviewed the Water and Sanitation Agency’s (WASA) response to monsoon rains, here on Saturday.

The DC directed WASA teams to expedite water removal from low-lying areas, ensuring minimal disruption for residents. He instructed all departments to remain on high alert and maintain close coordination to prevent water accumulation, particularly in vulnerable locations. Public advisories were also issued, urging citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain, stay clear of electric poles and hanging wires, and drive cautiously in waterlogged streets.

The DC said that timely interventions and a comprehensive strategy to permanently address water accumulation points are helping the administration maintain smoother traffic flow and safer public spaces during the ongoing monsoon season.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza inspected anti-dengue operations in Raiwind, praising the Health Department for reducing larvae through consistent fieldwork. He ordered spraying in affected homes and nearby houses, with strict daily monitoring of high-risk sites. The DC warned against negligence, stressing the administration’s commitment to providing a dengue-free environment in Lahore.

