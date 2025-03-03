DC inspects Ramazan bazaar

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk visited the Ramazan Sasta Bazaar to inspect facilities, review prices, and assess the quality of essential commodities in line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking to the media, the DC said ensuring the availability of affordable and quality essential items during Ramazan remains a top priority of the Punjab government. He stated that flour, sugar, ghee, pulses, fruits, and vegetables were being offered at subsidized rates in all Ramazan Bazaars across the district. He emphasized that strict measures were being taken to control prices, warning that action would be taken against hoarders and profiteers.

He assured that cleanliness, security, parking, and other arrangements were in place to facilitate shoppers.

The DC directed officials to monitor prices and quality daily, ensuring immediate resolution of complaints. He also announced the establishment of complaint centers in Ramazan Bazaars to address public grievances on priority. Officials from relevant departments were present during the visit and briefed the DC on the bazaar's performance. He reiterated that negligence would not be tolerated, directing authorities to take all possible measures to provide maximum relief to the public.