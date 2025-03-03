Open Menu

DC Inspects Ramazan Bazaar

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM

DC inspects Ramazan bazaar

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk visited the Ramazan Sasta Bazaar to inspect facilities, review prices, and assess the quality of essential commodities in line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking to the media, the DC said ensuring the availability of affordable and quality essential items during Ramazan remains a top priority of the Punjab government. He stated that flour, sugar, ghee, pulses, fruits, and vegetables were being offered at subsidized rates in all Ramazan Bazaars across the district. He emphasized that strict measures were being taken to control prices, warning that action would be taken against hoarders and profiteers.

He assured that cleanliness, security, parking, and other arrangements were in place to facilitate shoppers.

The DC directed officials to monitor prices and quality daily, ensuring immediate resolution of complaints. He also announced the establishment of complaint centers in Ramazan Bazaars to address public grievances on priority. Officials from relevant departments were present during the visit and briefed the DC on the bazaar's performance. He reiterated that negligence would not be tolerated, directing authorities to take all possible measures to provide maximum relief to the public.

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha F ..

Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme f ..

11 minutes ago
 Imran Khan kept in death cell at Adiala jail: Shei ..

Imran Khan kept in death cell at Adiala jail: Sheikh Waqas Akram

29 minutes ago
 Congress spokesperson calls Rohit Sharma “Fat” ..

Congress spokesperson calls Rohit Sharma “Fat” after early dismissal

57 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy’s NextGen FDI programme, Sch ..

Ministry of Economy’s NextGen FDI programme, Schneider Electric partner to sca ..

1 hour ago
 Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Cror ..

Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Crore Crypto fraud case

1 hour ago
 Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar spar ..

Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations

2 hours ago
MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

2 hours ago
 Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT ..

Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôm ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

3 hours ago
 Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champion ..

Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan