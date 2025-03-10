DC Inspects Ramazan Stalls
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 06:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq inspected the Ramazan facilitation stalls set up in the Sahulat Bazaar.
He reviewed the sale of food items at fixed prices, quality, and supply chain at the Ramazan facilitation stalls.
The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the sugar sale point where sugar was being sold at Rs. 130 per kg. He interacted with consumers present at the Ramazan facilitation stall and inquired about the quality of food items and their sale at fixed prices.
