DC inspects Ramzan bazaar

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk visited the Ramazan Facilitation Bazaar in Sarai Alamgir to review the availability, pricing, quality, weight, and overall facilities of essential commodities.

Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir and Farooq Azam briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the availability of subsidized items, sugar, flour, fresh fruits and vegetables, the monitoring system, and the facilities provided to consumers in the Ramazan Bazaar.

The DC also interacted with shoppers at the bazaar, inquiring about the quality and prices of the available items. Citizens expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and the provision of subsidized goods.

He also assessed cleanliness, parking, security, and other facilities at the bazaar, directing the officials to ensure maximum relief for the public during the holy month of Ramazan.

He stated that the district administration is monitoring Ramazan bazaars on a daily basis and that immediate action will be taken against any irregularities. He emphasized that the establishment of Ramazan Facilitation Bazaars is part of the special relief package by the Chief Minister of Punjab, aimed at ensuring the timely availability of quality and affordable essential commodities for the public.