DC inspects Ramzan stall

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq reviewed the sale of food items at fixed prices at the Ramzan Facilitation Stall set up in the Model Bazaar.

Essential items are being sold at wholesale rates at the stall. The Deputy Commissioner asked consumers present at the Ramzan Facilitation Stall about the quality of the food items and their sale at fixed prices.