DC inspects removal of solid waste in Sambarial, Daska

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq visited Sambarial and Daska and inspected the ongoing operation for removal of solid waste under the "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" [Services at your doorstep] campaign.

He also listened to complaints of people at the revenue public service court in Daska.

Assistant Commissioner Sambarial Suleman Akbar, Assistant Commissioner Daska Bilal-bin-Abdul Hafeez, COMC Sambarial Fida Mir and officials of the departments concerned were also present.

The DC also visited the Corona Vaccination Centres established at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital andGovernment Christian Memorial High school in Daska, and inspected the vaccination process.

app/ir