DC Inspects Revamping Of THQ Sambrial

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 02:30 PM

DC inspects revamping of THQ Sambrial

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain visited Tehsil Sambrial and inspected

the ongoing work for revamping of THQ Sambrial and RHC Begowala.

He directed the authorities of the building department to complete the scheme

as soon as possible and pay special attention on quality.

The deputy commissioner also inspected temporary shifting of RHC Begowala to

RHC Jamke Cheema and directed doctors and staff to ensure uninterrupted provision

of medical facilities to patients.

