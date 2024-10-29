DC Inspects Revamping Of THQ Sambrial
Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain visited Tehsil Sambrial and inspected
the ongoing work for revamping of THQ Sambrial and RHC Begowala.
He directed the authorities of the building department to complete the scheme
as soon as possible and pay special attention on quality.
The deputy commissioner also inspected temporary shifting of RHC Begowala to
RHC Jamke Cheema and directed doctors and staff to ensure uninterrupted provision
of medical facilities to patients.
