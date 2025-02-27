DC inspects RHC in Chak 14

Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal visited Chak 14 and inspected the Rural Health Center and Government High School. He also visited the free eye camp organized by the Public Welfare Society. Chairman CPLC Chaudhry Masood Iqbal, President Bar Mehr Maqsood Haral were also present

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal visited Chak 14 and inspected the Rural Health Center and Government High school. He also visited the free eye camp organized by the Public Welfare Society.

Chairman CPLC Chaudhry Masood Iqbal, President Bar Mehr Maqsood Haral were also present.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the organization of the eye camp by the Public Welfare Society is commendable and the services of the civil society for their area are a beacon of light.

Mehr Maqsood Haral said that thousands of people have been treated in the eye camp for the last fifty years and this camp will continue on a permanent basis.