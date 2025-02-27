DC Inspects RHC In Chak 14
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 08:12 PM
Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal visited Chak 14 and inspected the Rural Health Center and Government High School. He also visited the free eye camp organized by the Public Welfare Society. Chairman CPLC Chaudhry Masood Iqbal, President Bar Mehr Maqsood Haral were also present
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal visited Chak 14 and inspected the Rural Health Center and Government High school. He also visited the free eye camp organized by the Public Welfare Society.
Chairman CPLC Chaudhry Masood Iqbal, President Bar Mehr Maqsood Haral were also present.
The Deputy Commissioner said that the organization of the eye camp by the Public Welfare Society is commendable and the services of the civil society for their area are a beacon of light.
Mehr Maqsood Haral said that thousands of people have been treated in the eye camp for the last fifty years and this camp will continue on a permanent basis.
Recent Stories
Man gets four years imprisonment for injuring woman with axe
PML-N GB delegation meets Rana Sanaullah
Texas child dies in measles outbreak, first US fatality in years
Hollywood giant Gene Hackman and wife found dead at home
PINS to inaugurate "Almas Bashir Research and Auditory Office" soon
Sindh Cabinet approves establishment of Dow Science Foundation, other proposals: ..
Pakistan scales up climate resilience with DAP for Badin, Dera Ghazi Khan
SC gives time to Punjab govt for submission of record regarding May 9 incidents
SSC & HSC exams to start from April 7: Controller of Board
DC inspects RHC in Chak 14
Pakistan, Uzbekistan explore copper mining cooperation
Trump ends Chevron permit in major blow to Venezuela
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man gets four years imprisonment for injuring woman with axe47 seconds ago
-
PML-N GB delegation meets Rana Sanaullah48 seconds ago
-
PINS to inaugurate "Almas Bashir Research and Auditory Office" soon53 seconds ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves establishment of Dow Science Foundation, other proposals: Shrajeel5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan scales up climate resilience with DAP for Badin, Dera Ghazi Khan5 minutes ago
-
SC gives time to Punjab govt for submission of record regarding May 9 incidents3 minutes ago
-
Japan provides grant to support education development in Islamabad’s Tarnol area3 minutes ago
-
DC inspects RHC in Chak 143 minutes ago
-
Pari Gul leads tree plantation drive in Islamabad7 minutes ago
-
Sindh Cabinet accords approval for procurement of E-bikes for women, double-decker buses49 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held for retiring Police officers49 minutes ago
-
Traders hold protest against increasing theft incidents in Dera markets49 minutes ago