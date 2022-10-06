DC inspects routes of Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon here on Thursday inspected the routes of Jashan e Eid Milad -un-Nabi procession and rallies and directed municipal officials for removal of encroachment from the routes with immediate effect and sanitation arrangements be improved.

The DC warned that no slackness would be tolerated in this regard. He directed that Eid Milad-un-Nabi SAW gates shall be installed at round abouts of the city and said that Jashne Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was the occasion of arrival of lord of both worlds and for that purpose better arrangements be made and important round abouts shall be colorfully illuminated.

The DC directed Public Health Engineering Department to ensure the cleaning of drainage lines for proper disposal of sewerage water.

The Department of Roads was instructed to repair the routes from where processions and rallies would march in order to prevent participants from any difficulty.

On this occasion, Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Shaikh informed the meeting that better arrangements were being made to clean the routes of processions and rallies of Jashne Eid Milad. Leaders of religious parties, Muhammad Aslam Noori. Qari Maqsood Ahmed and others briefed the DC about the issues on which DC assured that steps are being taken to resolve these issues.

XEN Roads Waheed Jamali, XEN Public Health Muzzaffar Zardari and officials were present on the occasion.