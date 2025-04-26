DC inspects rural health centres

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq visited basic health centre and rural heath centre in Chak-29/BC and Lal Suhanra, respectively.

He inspected medical facilities being provided to patients there.

He inspected attendance register, presence of doctors and paramedics and medicines’ stock of the heath centers. He directed to accelerate pace of development work at the health centers. Chief Executive Officer, Health Department, Dr. Aamir Bashir was also present.

Later, the deputy commissioner inspected under-construction uplift projects at the mango orchard. He directed the officials concerned to ensure utilization of standard material in the development schemes.