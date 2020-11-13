DC inspects Sahulat bazars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited Sahulat bazaars at Jinnah Colony and Kaleem Shaheed Colony and checked availability and quality of fruits and vegetables, imported sugar and flour on the stalls.

He checked quality of potatoes, tomatoes, ginger and other vegetables and fruits and ordered for selling the items as per the price lists.

He expressed displeasure at selling of some some substandard items at a stall and ordered the in-charges to maintain quality of the items being sold at the special bazaars.