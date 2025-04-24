DC inspects sanitation arrangements at Qamar Sialvi Road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Gujrat Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk visited Qamar Sialvi Road to inspect ongoing sanitation activities in the area.

Teams from RR Waste Management Company and the Municipal Corporation Gujrat were actively engaged in cleanliness operations during the visit.

Director of RR Waste Management, Waseem Asadullah, briefed the deputy commissioner on current arrangements and shared plans for further improvements.DC Safdar Hussain emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness across all areas of the city.

He stated that a clean environment is not only essential for aesthetic appeal but also plays a crucial role in safeguarding public health.

He directed the concerned departments to ensure timely garbage collection from streets, markets, and residential areas and to strengthen routine monitoring of sanitation efforts.Director Waseem Asadullah assured that all available resources are being utilized to enhance the effectiveness of the cleanliness operations.