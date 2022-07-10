DC inspects sanitation operation

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas paid a visit to the city to inspect cleanliness operation in the city.

Relevant officials including Administrator Municipal Corporation Sialkot Musa Ali Bukhari, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Murtaza, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Sialkot Zubair Wattoo and Managing Director Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Sharjeel Chaudhry were also present on this occasion.

The DC reviewed the ongoing operation at collection points and dumping sites.

He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the staff of Municipal Corporation and Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) for the success of the ongoing sanitation operation in the city.

He said that complaints of citizens regarding sanitation have been registered on 1139 helpline and these will be redressed immediately.