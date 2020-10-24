DC inspects Sasta bazaar in Lachi

Kohat , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :DC Kohat Captain (R) Abdur Rehman has said that relentless efforts were being made for provision of essential commodities on reasonable rates to public in Kohat.

DC along with AC Umer Waqar inspected Sasta bazaar in Lachi Tehsil of Kohat on Saturday whereas president traders union of Lachi bazaar Manzoor Khan and sanitary inspector of TMA Lachi Bashir Bacha were accompanied by DC.

Moreover, the DC also distributed certificates of good performance among employees in connection with International Polio Day.