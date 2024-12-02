Open Menu

DC Inspects Schools

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 04:30 PM

DC inspects schools

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited Government Girls Higher Secondary School Model Town A and Government Abbasia Higher Secondary School Bahawalpur.

The Deputy Commissioner went into classrooms and met with students. He reviewed the teaching process and the educational facilities provided to the students.

He urged the students to pursue their education with hard work, dedication, and enthusiasm, and to bring honor to the country and the nation. The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the science lab and computer lab. He assessed the cleanliness and tree plantation efforts in the school and the grounds. He also inspected the Autism Center established at Government Higher Secondary School Model Town A and planted a tree.

