DC Inspects Schools, Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 05:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited Khairpur Tamewali tehsil, during which he inspected various public facilities and educational institutions.

Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali Aamir Mujtaba accompanied him. The Deputy Commissioner visited Government Fazil High School and Government Girls English Medium High School Khairpur Tamewali, where he interacted with students in the classrooms and assessed the teaching process. He also inspected the school library, cleanliness, and tree plantation efforts.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner visited the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, where he thoroughly reviewed medical facilities, the stock of medicines, and the attendance of the staff.

Dr. Farhan Farooq urged the hospital administration to improve the delivery of health services. During the visit, Dr. Farhan Farooq also inspected Jinnah Park and assessed the cleanliness and tree plantation in the park. He instructed the park administration to take special measures to water and maintain the plants.

Finally, the Deputy Commissioner visited the Khairpur Tamewali market and issued directives for removing encroachments and improving cleanliness. He instructed the administration to take immediate action to provide citizens with a clean and organized environment.

