DC Inspects Schools, Hospitals
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 04:41 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited Government SD High School Bahawalpur.
He visited classrooms and met with the students, and reviewed teaching and learning processes. He also inspected the RO water filtration plant installed at the school. The CEO of education was present during the visit. The DC examined school grounds and cleanliness, instructing that improvements be made in cleaning activities. He planted a sapling in the school's green area.
He also visited Government Sadiq Model Girls High School Bahawalpur, where he visited classrooms to assess the teaching and learning environment. He also reviewed cleanliness arrangements and tree plantation.
Later, he paid a surprise visit to the Basic Health Unit Mari Sheikh Shajra.
He evaluated medical facilities provided to patients at the health center. He visited various sections of the BHU, checked the stock of medicines, and the provision of medicines to patients. He also inspected ongoing revamping work at the Basic Health Unit building. He went to the Rural Health Center Khanqah Sharif and assessed the facilities provided to patients, the stock of medicines, and the provision of medications to patients. He also inspected the revamping work of the Rural Health Center. He stated that no effort should be spared in providing care and treatment facilities to patients. During this visit, he also reviewed cleanliness and tree plantation activities.
